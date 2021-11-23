Brokers Offer Predictions for Berry Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Johnson Rice lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. Berry has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $728.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.80.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $143.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Berry by 74.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,139 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 10.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,019,160 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 199,200 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Berry in the third quarter worth $1,168,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 94.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 261,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 126,800 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 13.7% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 974,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 117,182 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

