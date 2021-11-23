Brokerages Set Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Target Price at $120.00

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.63.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

