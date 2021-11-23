Brokerages Set Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Target Price at $26.14

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDUS. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Radius Health alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Radius Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,768,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,410,000 after acquiring an additional 237,300 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Radius Health by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,675,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Radius Health by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Radius Health by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Radius Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter.

RDUS stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.42. 1,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.