Brokerages Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Target Price at $146.33

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.33.

Several research firms recently commented on PRBZF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRBZF remained flat at $$106.54 during trading hours on Thursday. Premium Brands has a one year low of $73.38 and a one year high of $109.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.34 and a 200 day moving average of $103.39.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

