Brokerages Set Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Price Target at $64.50

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KSS. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,186,000 after acquiring an additional 276,402 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,861,000 after buying an additional 298,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,732,000 after buying an additional 249,484 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,759,000 after buying an additional 823,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,642,000 after buying an additional 68,529 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KSS opened at $57.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average is $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

