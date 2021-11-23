Brokerages Set Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) PT at $101.93

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GVDNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of GVDNY opened at $99.64 on Friday. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $73.05 and a twelve month high of $102.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.95.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

