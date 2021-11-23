Brokerages Set First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) PT at $26.00

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $20.66 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

