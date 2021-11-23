Brokerages Set Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Target Price at $6.98

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.98.

EXK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE EXK opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $896.62 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.40. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 22.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

