Brokerages Set Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Target Price at $102.00

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.80. 35,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,563,775. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.20.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

