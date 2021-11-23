Brokerages Set Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) PT at $88.17

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $38,561.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,403.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,959 shares of company stock valued at $49,739,043 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $68.12 on Friday. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.83.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

