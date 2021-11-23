Brokerages Set Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) PT at $1,371.00

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of BZLFY opened at $38.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. Bunzl has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

