Brokerages Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

Brokerages expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $942.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $793.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $4.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WGO stock traded up $1.70 on Monday, hitting $73.89. The stock had a trading volume of 377,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.89. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.68.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

