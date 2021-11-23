Brokerages Expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.97 Billion

Analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to post sales of $26.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.70 billion to $27.81 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $24.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year sales of $96.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.18 billion to $97.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $99.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.61 billion to $102.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

UPS opened at $210.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $183.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.69.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

