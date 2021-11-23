Brokerages Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.38. Redwood Trust reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RWT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Amundi bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,366,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,459,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 678,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 361,905 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 305,805 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 651,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 281,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $13.88. 7,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

