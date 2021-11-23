Brokerages Expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report sales of $25.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.12 billion and the highest is $25.38 billion. Johnson & Johnson posted sales of $22.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year sales of $94.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.10 billion to $94.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $98.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.73 billion to $99.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ opened at $159.70 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $142.86 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $420.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

