Brokerages Expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to announce $3.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.70 million. Intrusion posted sales of $1.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year sales of $8.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 million to $9.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.25 million, with estimates ranging from $15.65 million to $16.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 261.81% and a negative return on equity of 167.23%. The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.83. 158,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,155. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.30. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Intrusion by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Intrusion by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

