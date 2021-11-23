Brokerages Expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Post $0.10 EPS

Analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is ($0.01). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

NASDAQ PLAY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.80. 6,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

