Brokerages Expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. Catalent reported sales of $910.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Catalent.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTLT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

CTLT traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.86. 788,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,786. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Catalent has a 1 year low of $91.87 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $192,892.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $274,455.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,331,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,982,000 after buying an additional 47,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,370,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,246,000 after buying an additional 46,136 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,801,000 after buying an additional 1,018,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,038,000 after purchasing an additional 240,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 9.8% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,101,000 after purchasing an additional 470,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.