Brokerages Expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.16). Aptose Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptose Biosciences.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.41. 2,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,846. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, VP Rafael Bejar bought 10,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 510,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 32,830 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,373,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 428,586 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 220,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 30,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.