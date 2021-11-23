Brokerages Expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

Brokerages predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.16). Aptose Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.41. 2,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,846. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, VP Rafael Bejar bought 10,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 510,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 32,830 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,373,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 428,586 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 220,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 30,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.