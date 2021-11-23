Brokerages Expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $469.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will announce $469.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $472.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $464.70 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $246.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.09.

ALGT stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.66. 4,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,006. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $155.39 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91.

In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,712,000 after buying an additional 60,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,253,000 after buying an additional 156,614 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,995,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,631,000 after buying an additional 26,676 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,763,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.