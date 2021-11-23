Brokerages Expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.04). Aemetis posted earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.66). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMTX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

NASDAQ AMTX traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $17.42. 488,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,869. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $579.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of -0.34.

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $29,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 9,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $220,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,450 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter worth about $1,102,000. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 412,379 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $968,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Aemetis by 818.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 400,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 357,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Aemetis by 780.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 481,477 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

