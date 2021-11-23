Brokerages Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Sirius XM also reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIRI. Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 767.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $47,000. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIRI traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $6.08. 17,333,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,355,926. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 88.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

