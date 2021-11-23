Brokerages Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.39). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.29) to ($4.53). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.50) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.41.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $78.34 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.47.

Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

