Brokerages Anticipate Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $496.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to announce $496.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $492.00 million and the highest is $500.80 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $431.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEAK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.95.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 825,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at $471,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 51.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

