Brokerages Anticipate EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. EVERTEC posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in EVERTEC by 589.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in EVERTEC by 38.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

