Brokerages Anticipate DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.82 Million

Equities analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) will post $91.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.34 million to $93.30 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full year sales of $368.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.22 million to $370.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $395.73 million, with estimates ranging from $391.95 million to $399.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DoubleDown Interactive.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.23 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DDI shares. B. Riley started coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDI. UBS Group AG bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $652,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $792,000. Institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDI traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $15.75. 9,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,506. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

