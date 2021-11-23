Brokerages Anticipate Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.67 Million

Analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to report sales of $72.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.50 million to $73.00 million. Camtek reported sales of $48.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $268.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $268.00 million to $268.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $292.63 million, with estimates ranging from $290.90 million to $295.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. Camtek’s revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAMT. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Camtek by 10.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,483,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Camtek by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,681,000 after purchasing an additional 220,487 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Camtek by 252.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 591,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,155,000 after purchasing an additional 423,503 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Camtek by 11.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAMT traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,903. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.52. Camtek has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $49.60.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

