British Land Company Plc (BLND) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.32 on January 7th

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.32 ($0.13) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON BLND opened at GBX 526.35 ($6.88) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 503.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 512.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. British Land has a 52 week low of GBX 424.42 ($5.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLND. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on British Land from GBX 618 ($8.07) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 522.50 ($6.83).

In related news, insider Loraine Woodhouse bought 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.87) per share, for a total transaction of £24,848.24 ($32,464.38). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total value of £140,065.76 ($182,996.81).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

