Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

Shares of BCO stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.16. 265,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,979. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $998,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 552.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,559,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,650 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 24.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,046,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,279,000 after acquiring an additional 399,666 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 14.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,882,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,391 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter valued at $18,273,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,023,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,298,000 after acquiring an additional 177,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

