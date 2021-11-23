BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:BBIO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.00. 65,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.77. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $40.57 and a one year high of $73.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.42.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 939.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 6,125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 440,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,859,000 after buying an additional 433,525 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

