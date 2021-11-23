Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

NYSE BDN opened at $14.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.13, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 475.03%.

In related news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

