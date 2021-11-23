Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the October 14th total of 2,420,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In related news, Director James Mark Elliott sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $249,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,510.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark Starkey bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $46,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Boxlight by 1,528.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of BOXL stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 3.52. Boxlight has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

