Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) CFO Patrick Foley Sells 5,875 Shares of Stock

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) CFO Patrick Foley sold 5,875 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $12,983.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27. Boxlight Co. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.80.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Boxlight by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Boxlight by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Boxlight by 1,528.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boxlight by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

