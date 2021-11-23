Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $106.01. 208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,632. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $81.45 and a one year high of $110.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.12.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

