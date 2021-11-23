Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 3.1% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.35.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $442.70. 26,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,648. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $429.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.57. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $466.00. The stock has a market cap of $416.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

