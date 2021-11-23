Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,060,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,544,000 after buying an additional 114,743 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.6% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USB traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,256,712. The firm has a market cap of $89.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average is $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

