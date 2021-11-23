Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Invests $200,000 in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 520.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $59.89. 3,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,035. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $44.34 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

