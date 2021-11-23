BMO Capital Markets Raises Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target to C$13.80

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.25 to C$13.80 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

EFRTF stock remained flat at $$10.08 during trading on Tuesday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.