Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 3,450 call options on the company. This is an increase of 843% compared to the typical volume of 366 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 69,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 160,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 182.45 and a quick ratio of 182.45. The company has a market cap of $402.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.18, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 590.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

