Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Director Claudia A. Holz Purchases 20,000 Shares

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Director Claudia A. Holz bought 20,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OWL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,100,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,895. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.21.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Pool Management Ltd. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $748,109,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $644,000,000. Brown University grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown University now owns 37,089,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,898 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,800,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,498,000. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

OWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

