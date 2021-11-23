BlockBank (BBANK) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. BlockBank has a market cap of $11.78 million and $1.47 million worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockBank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BlockBank has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlockBank alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00046787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.12 or 0.00239484 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00087869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About BlockBank

BlockBank is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,176,973 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

Buying and Selling BlockBank

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockBank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockBank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockBank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlockBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockBank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.