BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Sells $210,435.66 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $210,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Peter Hirsch sold 9,912 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,306,897.20.

On Monday, November 8th, Peter Hirsch sold 4,970 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $648,237.10.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded down $3.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,753. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.06 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.50.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in BlackLine by 11.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,380,000 after acquiring an additional 29,474 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth $207,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth $609,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BL shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

