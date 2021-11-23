Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.22-1.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. Black Hills also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.95-4.15 EPS.

Shares of BKH stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $67.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,231. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.72. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $57.02 and a 1 year high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.50%.

Several research firms have commented on BKH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Black Hills stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,881 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Black Hills worth $16,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.