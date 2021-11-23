Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.08. Black Hills also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.22-1.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.50.

BKH stock opened at $66.46 on Tuesday. Black Hills has a one year low of $57.02 and a one year high of $72.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

