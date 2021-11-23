BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $69.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BJ. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.62.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $70.35 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $74.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,882 shares of company stock worth $658,629 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 27,347 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth about $650,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,543,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,755,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 378,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

