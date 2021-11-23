BitcoinZ Market Capitalization Hits $4.42 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 22nd. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $27,460.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $213.90 or 0.00374153 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.34 or 0.00182519 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00100189 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

