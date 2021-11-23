Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $56.63

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $56.63 or 0.00100547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $991.88 million and $19.25 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.40 or 0.00359333 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.03 or 0.00190022 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004105 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000293 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.