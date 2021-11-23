BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Short Interest Update

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the October 14th total of 4,970,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

BTCM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.62. 1,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,914. BIT Mining has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $400.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BIT Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

