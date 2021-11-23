Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Biotricity in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Biotricity stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38. Biotricity has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

In other news, Director David A. Rosa sold 17,228 shares of Biotricity stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $53,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 26,792 shares of company stock valued at $83,607 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biotricity in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Biotricity in the third quarter valued at $344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biotricity in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biotricity in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biotricity in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It also involves in delivering, remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.