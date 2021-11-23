BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMRN. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.40.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $90.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,128.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $92.57.
In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
