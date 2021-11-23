BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMRN. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.40.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $90.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,128.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

